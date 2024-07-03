Tipp man charged with careless driving causing death

The trial of a man charged over a fatal hit and run in North Tipp in 2022 has been adjourned.

A pedestrian in his 60s died after being struck by a vehicle outside the village of Clonmore near Templemore shortly after 1am on the morning of November 22nd.

Tony Cullen – a former soldier – was just metres from home when the collision happened.

Shane Doyle of Dromard Beg, Clonmore, Templemore was arrested the following day.

The 24-year-old’s case came before Thurles District Court yesterday.

He’s been charged with careless driving causing death and failing to offer assistance.

Judge Fiona Brennan adjourned the case to October 22nd next for the serving of the book of evidence.