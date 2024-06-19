Tipp Crime Prevention Officer offers advice on home security

Today is “Domestic Burglary Focus Day” with Gardaí in Tipperary advising people to take some simple steps to secure their homes.

This is an EU wide campaign – which is now in its fifth year – takes in 23 countries.

The aim is to step up the fight against domestic burglary by informing people on how they can better protect their homes against this crime.

Crime Prevention Officer in Tipperary Sgt John McCormack says being burgled not only robs the victims of their possessions but it can also rob them of their sense of security at home.

He is urging people to make sure doors and windows are locked and have your home well lit up.

“If you have an alarm in your home ensure its working and if not have it serviced immediately and ensure its in perfect working order. Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in your house and we’d always recommend to people to store the key s away from doors and letterboxes. This removes the opportunity for people to fish keys through letterboxes – you know the keys of cars, the keys of houses, adjoining sheds and that as well. So don’t give the burglar the opportunity – keep keys well away from windows and doors and out of sight.”