Teenager has died following crash in Dundrum yesterday

A teenager has died following a crash in Dundrum yesterday morning.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision where a car crashed into a pole at a junction in Dundrum village.

This single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:10am on Sunday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and a man, aged in his 30s, and two male teenagers were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.

One of the teenagers has since passed away while the man in his 30s remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for a period to allow for an examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R505 or R661 between 5:00am and 6:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.