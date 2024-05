More motorists are facing court appearances after being intercepted by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Officers have seized two more vehicles in the Thurles area after Automatic Number Plate Recognition alerts for no insurance.

One of the drivers told Gardaí he was going to insure the car next week.

The RPU point out that driving without insurance results in a two year disqualification on a first offence and a substantial fine from the Courts.