Rocks thrown at car in Cashel

A motorist had a lucky escape following an incident on the M8 in Cashel yesterday afternoon.

Rocks were thrown at a car shattering the windscreen and forcing the driver off the road on the slip-road at Junction 8.

There have been other reports of ball bearings being fired from a slingshot towards cars and pedestrians coming in and out of the services area.

Earlier this week, a young man working in the area had to attend hospital and received stitches after being hit by stones fired from a slingshot.

Both matters were reported to the Gardai.

Local community activist Liam Browne is calling on local Gardaí to engage with the families of the young people immediately to try to stop the anti-social behaviour, but also employ the full force of the law on those involved, to ensure the safety or drivers, passengers and pedestrians.