Learner driver crashes trying to evade Tipperary Gardaí

An uninsured motorist crashed trying to evade officers from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí were on patrol when their number plate recognition system flagged the vehicle.

When they went to pull in the driver, he drove off and eventually lost control of the car colliding with a fence and narrowly missing a house.

This learner driver tested positive on the roadside for cocaine.

He had no insurance and was also unaccompanied.

The car, which was seized by the RPU, had a dangerously bald tyre and no valid NCT.