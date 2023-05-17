Kelly: Decision to prosecute Garda for doing his job is outrageous

A Tipperary TD says prosecuting a Garda for effectively carrying out his duties will deter people from joining the force.

Deputy Alan Kelly raised the issue in the Dáil of an officer faces criminal prosecution after three men were killed in a crash on the N7 in Dublin two years ago, while being pursued by Gardaí.

The Labour TD says the Garda in question still does not know what he is being charged with and pointed out that the media had the story before his family did.

Alan Kelly says the operation of the Garda Ombudsman Commission needs to be examined.

“The latest decision by them to prosecute a Garda for pursuing three members of a well known criminal gang with over 200 convictions because he did his duty and followed them until they went down the M7 Motorway (in the wrong direction) and unfortunately they got killed. He then went to the scene to try and help. I know this Garda – I know this Garda to be as diligent as they come.”

Deputy Kelly says prosecuting a Garda for carrying out his duties will deter people from joining the force.

He says the officer in question still does not know what he is being charged with and pointed out that the media had the story before his family did.

Alan Kelly says the operation of the Garda Ombudsman Commission needs to be examined.

“We also need to ask ourselves in this chamber who in the name of God – and I represent Templemore – would join An Garda Siochana when a Garda is going to be treated like this.

“And what are we saying to the criminals of Ireland that Gardaí are not going to go after you if you go down a wrong way on a road. It is not acceptable behaviour and we as a legislator and ye as Government have to lead on this to show the people of Ireland that An Garda Siochana doing their duty will be respected and will not be treated this way.”