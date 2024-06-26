Gardeners urged to make sure equipment is locked away

People in Tipp are being warned to ensure any gardening equipment is stored safely.

It follows the theft of a strimmer in the Portroe area earlier this month.

Sgt Joe Reville says a man had been using the machine on June 13th last.

“The gentleman was out strimming the garden during the daytime – I’m sure he forgot about it, went in and left the strimmer out overnight. When he returned in the morning he found that the strimmer was missing. So if anyone saw anyone in the area or noticed someone coming away from a house with a strimmer in their hands – maybe in a hurried fashion – maybe they can assist us.”