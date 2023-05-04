Gardaí investigate burglaries across the Tipperary Division

While arrests have been made for some of these crimes, others are still under investigation with Gardaí appealing for public assistance.

Inquiries are ongoing for the burglary at the sheds on the grounds of a school in Fethard that took place on April 23rd, where sporting equipment was reported stolen.

Clonmel Gardaí are also investigating an incident at a former supermarket located at Greenside in Carrick-on-Suir on the weekend of April 20th.

The person they are looking for entered the premises and engaged in minor vandalism, as well as damaging furniture.

A Detective Branch member from Carrick-on-Suir is carrying out inquiries into the matter, and Gardai are asking anyone who has seen anything suspicious to contact them.

In the Thurles district, a young man was arrested in connection with the burglary of a business premises in the town in the early hours of the morning of April 18th.

Gardaí were able to identify the culprit from CCTV footage at the premises.

The man was charged and sat before the courts on May 2nd.

Another arrest was made while Gardaí were on patrol in Nenagh on April 22nd.

Just before midnight, they witnessed a man attempting to break into a house, where he was arrested, detained at Nenagh Garda Station, and questioned.

He was later charged in court with burglary offenses.

Roscrea District Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place in the early hours of April 22nd at Ayr Hill.

They are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to make contact with them.

Information can be given to the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111.