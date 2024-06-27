Garda attacked while dealing with incident in South Tipp

A Garda suffered knife wounds following an incident in a Tipperary village last week.

He was responding to a call in Clogheen where a man was making threats.

The patrol car with just one Garda attended the scene – a weapon was produced and the officer was injured.

Garda Representative Association rep for Tipperary Richard Kennedy says the intervention of a member of the public averted a more serious incident.

“Thanks to a passer-by who when the knife became loose during the course of the incident threw it away and allowed the member not to be badly injured – he was injured – but not as badly as the situation could have been. He has some physical injuries but mentally I’m sure it will take him a good length of time to bounce back. A very, very frightening situation that could have been a hell of a lot worse.”

Richard Kennedy told Tipp Today that stations such as Cahir should not be so short staffed that a Garda would have to attend on his own.

“You’d understand in a one-man station the likes of Ardfinnan and country villages where there’s only one man attached to the station you’d understand there would be only one man in a patrol car. But its become a growing phenomenon where the likes of Cahir which is a district headquarters and you’ve one Garda in a patrol car covering what would be a vast area including two town centres in Cashel and Cahir and he’d be covering Clogheen and Ardfinnan on his own.”