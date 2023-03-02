Fraud continues to be a major issue across Tipperary

Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigating an incident from last month in which a woman was defrauded of a significant amount of money.

She received a text message claiming to be from An Post – the woman clicked on the link and paid a small amount of money which she believed to be a customs charge.

However she subsequently had €5,000 take from her account.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll is warning people to be cautious about responding to any online or phone messages seeking money or bank details as fraudsters are using more sophisticated methods.

“They are – the fraudsters are using various methods where they send a link purporting to be from a well known organisation and unfortunately people are being taken in by it.”