Criminal damage incidents under investigation in Tipp

The Tipperary Town and Nenagh Districts have fallen victim to a recent spate of criminal damage incidents.

Gardaí in Nenagh are currently investigating a number of criminal damage reports that occurred in the last few weeks.

Between the 22nd and 23rd of April, a car parked overnight in Summerhill, Nenagh, was reported damaged.

In a separate incident between the 28th and 29th of April, the front door of a house in Summerhill was damaged, with Gardaí believe it was done with a glass bottle.

In Portroe, Garda are investigating a report into an incident where the windows of a house were smashed between the 20th and 24th of April.

They are asking anyone with any information related to these incidents to contact them.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Town district are also dealing with reports of criminal damage.

There was damage done to the front door of a property in the O’Connell-Redmonds’ Square area at 9 pm on April 23rd, and later reports were received that two youths were acting suspiciously in the vicinity. Gardaí are appealing for information into this matter.

A window of a house was damaged in the Scallagheen area of Tipp Town before midnight on April 29th, with Gardaí believing youths are also responsible.

A number of youths were seen running away from the scene, and Gardaí are asking for information to identify them.