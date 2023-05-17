Clonmel Garda Station news a morale boost for the force

The news that the proposed new Garda Station for Clonmel has cleared a major stumbling block will be a major morale boost for local officers.

That’s according to the Superintendent in charge of the District following the news that the Government is to remove it from a Public Private Partnership and instead directly fund it from the Exchequer.

Works are expected to commence on site next year which Supt Kieran Ruane says is welcome news given their current base in Clonmel is unfit for purpose.

“Believe or not Emmet Street (station) is here since 1870 is when it was built. Obviously it was an RIC station before An Garda Siochana came along in 1922. So its been a long station and it can certainly be said that its served us well.

“However for modern policing needs its not really suitable – you’ll see for the archway in it was designed for a horse & trap as opposed to Garda vans and so forth.

“So we’re looking forward to the move and it certainly is a morale booster.”