Clonmel Garda Station clears major hurdle

The government is to fund the construction of the long awaited new Garda Station in Clonmel.

The project had been delayed as it was tied in with a Public Private Partnership deal involving the new Family Law Court in Dublin and Macroom Garda station.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has today confirmed that both Garda stations will now be covered by direct exchequer funding.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says this will speed up the process of building the new Clonmel station on the Kickham Barracks site.

“I’m delighted that the problem and what was holding up the development of the Garda Station in Clonmel has now been solved. This had been a really complex issue but I was determined that the station would progress and I’m very grateful to minister Simon Harris and Minister Paschal Donohoe for agreeing to a solution where the Department of Public Expenditure will fund the project on a stand-alone basis.”

The current station on Emmet Street is not fit for purpose.

Senator Ahearn told Tipp FM that the announcement by Simon Harris means Clonmel will finally have a modern Garda base.

“Everyone in Clonmel can look forward to this project finally breaking ground and providing the citizens of the surrounding area and the town a new Garda station on the site of Kickham Barracks.

“I want to thank the team and all the staff at Clonmel Garda station – led by Superintendent Kieran Ruane – for their patience for the past number of years because more than anything what they deserve is a quality working environment that meets the needs of modern day policing.”