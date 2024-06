There are calls for a larger presence of Gardaí “on the beat” in Tipperary.

Fine Gael candidate Willie Kennedy is running for the Roscrea-Templemore District in the June 7th local election.

The latest crime statistics show there was a over 120% increase in the number of non-aggravated burglaries incidents in the Nenagh and Roscrea District last year.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Kennedy says there needs to be a stronger Garda presence on the streets to deter crime.