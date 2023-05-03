Arrest following armed robbery in Carrick on Suir

A man has appeared in court in connection with a recent robbery from a business premises in Carrick on Suir.

22 year old Damien Lescov from Main Street Carrick on Suir entered the Primo outlet on John Street in the town on Sunday April 16th armed with a knife and demanded money from a staff member.

He then fled the scene on foot.

Following Garda enquiries members attached to the Detective Branch at Carrick on Suir and Clonmel Garda Stations carried out a search of an address in Carrick last Sunday on foot of a Court-issued search warrant.

Mr. Lescov – who was present at that address- was arrested on suspicion of robbery and brought to Clonmel Garda Station, where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.During the search, a number of items were seized.

Following questioning Mr. Lescov was charged and brought before yesterday’s sitting of Clonmel District Court where he was remanded in custody.

He will remain in prison ahead of an appearance at Clonmel District Court next Tuesday.

The Gardaí have thanked local people and businesses of Carrick on Suir for their assistance in this investigation to date.