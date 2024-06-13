Further arrest at Clonmel protest

There’s been another arrest at the scene of a protest over plans to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine in Clonmel.

Work recommenced this week at the site on the Heywood Road where 82 modular homes are to be installed.

Protesters there claim the units will also be used to house unvetted International Protection Applicants.

This latest arrest comes after a man appeared in Youghal District Court yesterday charged with assault, criminal damage and public order offences.

He’s been released on bail on a number of conditions including that he stays away from the Heywood Road and the ongoing demonstrations there.

He’s due to appear again before Clonmel District Court next Tuesday.

In a fourth incident of vandalism a lorry was attacked while delivering to the construction site.

The windscreen of the truck was smashed when a rock was thrown through it yesterday.

Previous attacks saw a Garda car having its tyres slashed and other equipement set on fire.

A security Guard also had to be hospitalised last month after an assault.