Appeal for information on West Tipp burglaries

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for witnesses to a number of burglaries in the District in recent weeks.

The first was in the Clashdrumsmith area of Emly sometime between 6pm and 8pm on Monday, March 6th last. The culprits gained entry to the property by breaking in the front door and while no property was stolen the house was ransacked.

The second burglary occurred in the Bohercrowe area of Tipperary the following day at 12.45am.

Sgt Margaret Kelly says in this instance the thieves left empty handed.

“The owner of the property disturbed the intruders as they were attempting to gain entry to the house having opened a window.

Upon being discovered the culprits ran from the scene.

Witnesses are also being sought to a burglary in the village of Lisvernane on Saturday the 11th sometime between 3.30pm and 8pm. The culprits gained entry to the property through a rear window and some items of jewellery were stolen.”

Tipperary Town Garda station can be contacted on 062 80670.