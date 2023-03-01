Ahearn: Lack of progress on Clonmel Garda station not acceptable

The Justice Minister has reiterated the government’s commitment to expedite the construction of a new Garda station for Clonmel.

Minister Simon Harris was pressed on the matter in the Seanad by Tipperary’s Garret Ahearn who raised the timelines for tendering for the new stations in Clonmel and Macroom.

At present these have stalled as they are linked with the construction of a new Family Law Court in Dublin.

Senator Ahearn says the project is ready to go with planning already in place and is being held back by delays with the court.

“It’s just not fair on the people who work night and day in the Garda station to not have the facilities they deserve. And it’s not fair on the community either. We have problems like every other area in terms of anti-social behaviour, in terms of intimidation and violence to farmers.

“Gardaí, to do their job properly, need a station that’s fit for purpose and what’s there now just isn’t.”

In response Justice Minister Simon Harris said he was well aware of the need to move things on with the Government now examining ways of removing the link with the Children’s Court.

“We will continue to engage very closely with the Taoiseach’s team, my colleague the Minister for Public Expenditure, the Minister for the OPW specifically in relation to Clonmel and Macroom.

As Minister for Justice my most important priority is keeping the people of this country safe – including the men and women of An Garda Siochana. To do that we need to invest in people in terms of numbers and we need to invest in facilities in terms of stations, vehicles and equipment. And in Clonmel there is a clear need to bring forward this investment and there will be nobody other than perhaps yourself and the people of Clonmel happier than I will be if we can make progress on this project.”