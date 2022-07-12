Garda centenary marked across Tipperary Division

There were a number of celebrations for Tipperary Gardaí last weekend.

In the Cahir District Gardai commemorated 100 years of Policing locally.

Current members were accompanied by retired members and the Garda Band marched through the town to the site of the first Garda Barracks in the town on Castle Street.

In Tipperary Town members visited the Community ‘Picnic in The Plan’ organised by The Outstanding LGBT+Allies Group, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary and Light up The Plan Committee.

Local artists displayed their work and musicians performed for the community as part of the pride celebrations.

And finally, in Thurles Gardaí were invited to join the Imam and his community as they marked Eid together.