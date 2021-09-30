Garda appeal over row involving weapons at Carrick service station forecourt

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident which happened in Carrick on Suir last evening.

A number of people were involved in a fracas at a business premises on John Street in the town.

Inspector Seán Leahy has details of the incident which involved five or six people in their mid-twenties:

“Shortly after 6.10pm yesterday at the forecourt at the Texaco-Spar service station in Carrick-on-Suir, a serious public order incident occurred involving a number of youths.

“During this altercation, a number of weapons were produced. We’re glad to say that at this stage, we believe there were no injuries. But we’re appealing to witnesses who may have seen the incident, who may have been around the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us either in Clonmel or Carrick-on-Suir Garda Stations.”

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on (052) 617 7640, while Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station can be reached at (051) 642 040.