Garda appeal after man suffers serious injuries in Tipperary assault

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Tipperary.

The incident happened between 11pm on Sunday night and 12.30am the following morning in Upperchurch village, when a man in his late teens was assaulted.

He’s currently being treated for serious injuries, and no arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users (who may have camera footage) that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between the hours of 11pm on Sunday, 27th June, 2021, and 12:30am on Monday, 28th June, 2021, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.