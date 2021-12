Gardaí in the Cahir District are investigating a spate of house burglaries which happened within hours of each other.

Five houses are known to have been targeted in the Cahir, Clogheen and Ardfinnan areas between 4-8pm on Saturday evening.

Quantities of cash and jewellery are understood to have been taken in some cases.

Anybody who witnesses suspicious vehicles or people in the areas at that time is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station at 052 7441222 or any Garda station.