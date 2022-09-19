Gambling support service launches across Tipp tomorrow

A new gambling support service launches across Tipperary tomorrow.

Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel is one of three centres in the county that has received funding to assist those with a gambling addiction.

The pilot project aims to support those struggling with problem gambling and their loved ones.

Eddie Kendrick, a gambling support worker in Spafield FRC says that gambling is a huge problem not only in Tipperary, but across Ireland.

“We have the third highest losses per adult in the world, it’s an average of €500 per person, but obviously not every person is spending that amount on gambling.

“There’s up to 30,000 problem gamblers in Ireland and the statistics suggest that eight to 10 people are affected by each problem gambler, which is reflective of the service we’re offering.

“It’s not just for the problem gambler but also for the family of the people that are affected.”

The service will also be available in the Millenium Family Resource Centre in Thurles and the Silver Arch Family Resource Centre in Nenagh.