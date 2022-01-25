Future of Waterford search and rescue base is secured

The future of a Waterford-based search and rescue service has been secured.

Tipperary’s public representatives were part of a joint approach by south-eastern politicians which sought clarity on the future of the Rescue 117 service, which is crucial to emergency response in many parts of Tipp.

A procurement process for a new Coast Guard aviation service has been underway since last July.

This morning, the Cabinet approved a change to the process which specifies that the four existing bases at Waterford, Shannon, Sligo and Dublin, must stay in those locations.