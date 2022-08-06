Future of Clonmel Busking Festival in jeopardy after cut in funding

This could be the last weekend of the Clonmel busking festival if funding isn’t reinstated.

The town’s most attended festival began yesterday and will run until tomorrow evening with a mix of local and national acts, as well as competitions taking place across the weekend.

Liam Condon, one of the organisers, says he was very ‘disillusioned’ this year when they found out their funding from the council had been cut by €5,000.

He says that they offer free entertainment for people as well as encouraging business in the area and this was gutting.

Liam is unsure whether the festival can continue going forward:

“When we got the letter back from the local authority that we had been cut from €15000 to €10000 and at that stage we were actually going to cancel the festival.

“I would imagine next year that if we don’t reestablish, this might be the last year of the busking festival.

“I think it is very unfair.

“We are the largest attended festival in Clonmel.

“There’s three main festivals in Clonmel, the Junction and the Applefest, pre-Covid we’d average 14,000 people.

“How anyone can look at our application and not give us the full money raises lots of questions.”