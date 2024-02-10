Funeral of Late Fine Gael Senator of John Bruton takes place today

The first State funeral in a decade will take place in Meath today, for former Taoiseach, John Bruton.

The 76 year old Dunboyne native died peacefully on Tuesday, following a long illness.

He’ll be laid to rest in Rooske Cemetery in Dunboyne after mass at Saints Peter’s and Paul’s Church in Dunboyne.

Large crowds including the Taoiseach, President and other dignitaries are expected at St. Peter and Paul’s Church following last night’s private removal.

There will be around 180 Defence Forces personnel involved in the service.

A local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahern says people in Tipperary still remember when Mr Bruton spoke at the funeral of his mother Theresa who served as a TD for Tipp South:

“He was the leader of the party when my mother was a T.D. here in Tipperary South and I spoke in the Seanad two days ago about him. I said my bidding memory was actually of the eulogy he gave at my mother’s funeral in September 2000

“When you’re going through grief you don’t actually remember what he said but I’ve had an awful lot of people approach me since he died talking about the words he said and what kind things he said.”