Funeral arrangements for victims of Clonmel crash confirmed

The funerals for the 4 young people who died last Friday in Clonmel will take place over the coming days.

Nicole Murphy from Ballypatrick will repose at her home (Eircode E91 T868) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Nikki will be laid to rest on Thursday following Funeral Mass at midday in St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash.

Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke from Clonmel will repose at home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8.30pm and also on Thursday from 3pm to 8.30pm. Parking for the Funeral is in Suirside car park, Clonmel (E91F207) where a bus will transport those wishing to pay their respects to the family home. Their Funeral mass will be held at 11.30 on Friday at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel.

Zoey Coffey from Kilsheelan will be reposing in O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, E91 PK19 on Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Her funeral mass will take place at 11.30 on Saturday in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel.

Books of condolence have been opened at the Clonmel Civic offices and at all Municipal District offices in the county as well as on the Tipperary County Council website.