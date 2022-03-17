Fundraiser tomorrow for Suir Haven Cancer Support

There is a fundraiser tomorrow for Local Cancer support group Suir Haven.

The people of Thurles are hosting the event in Mackey’s Bar on Friday with a host of prizes to be won, as well as music on the night.

Bridget Loughman who is helping to organise the event says it is to acknowledge the support that her friend Natasha, who is recovering well, received while in treatment for Cervical Cancer.

Natasha’s brother will also be competing in a boxing match in Australia at the same time to raise money and that will be streamed lived.

Bridget told Tipp FM about just some of the prizes that are up for grabs:

” We also have some super spot prizes which include 4 tickets to Garth Brooks, a year’s gym membership, there is a massive hamper and we have a couple of jerseys as well that are signed.”