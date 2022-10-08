Fundraiser taking place for local boy in Roscrea

A fundraiser run takes place tomorrow in Roscrea for a local boy with a life-threatening medical condition.

Mason Fletcher was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 and underwent surgery to remove 90% of the tumour before it returned again a year after the initial diagnosis.

There will be 3km and 6km runs from Roscrea Leisure Centre at 11am tomorrow morning to help raise funds for his family through the process and to assist them in covering the medical expenses.

People can also donate via the GoFundMe page, which was set up by Mason’s aunt, Collette.

Registering or donating can also be done on the Eventmaster page set up for the fundraiser,