Funding windfall for Tipperary Sports Partnership

Tipperary Sports Partnership has received just over €70,000 in additional funding under an €80 million Government announcement today.

Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers have announced the recipients of the funding under two separate support programmes for sports groups.

€73.6 million goes towards the post-pandemic recovery of sports organisations, with €57 million of that spread across the GAA, FAI and IRFU.

A further €5.3 million is also going towards the provision of sports equipment, with Tipperary Local Sports Partnership receiving almost €67,000 in a Small Grant Scheme and €4,500 for Grassroots Sport Support.