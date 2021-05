Two heritage projects in Tipperary have benefited from State funding.

€25,000 is being allocated to Tipperary County Council for conservation works on the east face of the Fethard Town Wall.

€6,000 has also been issued to Tipperary Heritage Office to develop a digital heritage project highlighting the archaeology of Tipperary’s walled towns.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says such funding is essential in ensuring the county’s heritage and history are maintained and respected.