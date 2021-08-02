Funding for three projects to support people with disabilities in Tipp

Just over half a million euro has been awarded to three projects in Tipperary.

This is part of the Ability Programme, which is designed to support people with disabilities to improve their employment skills, advance their education or start their own business.

Three projects across Tipp are to receive €530,449 to support young people with disabilities.

St Cronan’s Association CLG will receive €135,915 in funding.

Tipperary Regional Youth Service Company have been approved for €200,000 in funding.

And finally, Knockanrawley Resource Centre will receive €194,535 in funding.