Funding support for remote working hubs across Tipp

Significant funding has been approved for the provision of remote working projects across County Tipperary.

A total of €426,110 is coming to the Premier split between six separate ventures under the “Our Rural Future Plan”, which aims to encourage people to move to rural Ireland.

The total funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development today amounts to €8.8 million with the Tipperary allocations ranging from €16,000 to €250,000.

The main beneficiary locally will be Tipperary County Council, which has been allocated quarter of a million Euro to provide Broadband Connection Points at 21 locations across Tipperary – these are dotted across the county including Cashel, Thurles, Roscrea, Fethard, Newport, Ballylooby and Templemore.

Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre will receive over €67,000 to enhance the facilities at the centre for both existing resident and external clients.

€30,000 for Cloughjordan Enterprise Centre will be used to develop and leverage existing infrastructure and expertise in the area of digitalisation and the green economy for rural communities.

Stable Lane Digital Operations plan to use the €42,000 allocated to them to provide six additional remote working spaces to the existing hub in Carrick on Suir.

Slieveardagh Rural Development were successful in their application for funding – they are to get over €16,000, which will be put towards the purchase of internal IT equipment.

Finally the Tipp Digital Hub is to benefit from €20,000 which will be used to improve their current offering for clients in Tipp Town.