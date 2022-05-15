Funding remains issue for electric vehicle charging points in Tipperary

Funding remains the major barrier to installing more Electric Vehicle charging points in Tipperary.

Marion O’Neill from the Enviornment Department of the County Council told members this week that they are maximising all opportunities when it comes to funding streams and the opening of a new section in the Department for EV Charging points is a positive.

If funding can be gotten, the local authority will move forward to developing a plan for the infrastructure needed across Tipperary.

There are also plans for a number of fast charging points on the outskirts of local towns.