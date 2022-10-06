Funding granted for a flood mitigation assessment in Cashel

€45,000 was awarded this week by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan for analysis, hydrological modelling and a modelling assessment at Cooper’s Lot.

Council Cathaoirleach and Councillor for the area Roger Kennedy says the drainage for the area is underground which has led to a more difficult process in assessing and tackling the problem.

He says the drainage issues have seen planning applications refused as well as other reoccurring issues.

“There has been over the years problems with flooding there are the entrance of St. Cormac’s cemetery and just over the road just before the GAA field… and there also has been a problem on the Dualla Road on a number of occasions houses have been flooded on the Dualla Road… this study is to be conducted to assess how these two problems can be solved.”

While this is only the first phase and further applications will have to be made to act on the outcome of the study, homes in the area should be protected from flooding this winter.

“Remedial works have been done and we think the issue won’t arise… there’s no houses flooded at Coopers Lot… it’s flooding of the road area and it’s how to get it away there.”