Funding boost for Tipperary tourism businesses

Tipperary tourism businesses are set to benefit from their share in €50 million of funding to help them recover from the pandemic.

The Tourism Business Continuity Programme is to help businesses cope with what’s set to be another challenging year in 2022.

Welcoming the news after he asked for the funding, Senator Garret Ahearn said this will help businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic and restrictions.

“This is a really significant and important scheme for all of those businesses that have been impacted by the restrictions that have been put in place terms of travel.

“I have been contacted by numerous businesses right across Tipperary, and I brought the suggestion to the floor when the Tánaiste was here, that we should reintroduce the scheme that was very successful in 2021.

“Because the businesses in Tipperary that I’ve been speaking to, they’ve lost over 90% of their business in 2021 – all the calls they’re receiving now have been for cancellations and tours.”

He added that the current restrictions for hospitality have an end date of January 9, 2021, but that it’s impossible to know when tourism businesses will recover from this.