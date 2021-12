Two new sensory gardens are to be developed in North Tipp.

A total of €45,000 in funding has been approved for the projects in Nenagh and Roscrea.

According to Deputy Michael Lowry, €35,000 has been allocated to Copper Beech View Day Services in Roscrea, while €10,000 will go to Cluain Caoin in Nenagh, where residential services are provided.