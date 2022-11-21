Funding approved for North Tipp community cafe

A North Tipperary Town has received €10,000 towards a community cafe.

The Services company based in Nenagh has received the grant to help build the much needed facility for the area.

When built this venue will serve as a place to meet, socialise, entertain and exchange ideas run on a voluntary basis by local people.

The funding is part of €1.5 million investment announced by Minister Heather Humphries under the Social Enterprise fund.

Caroline Lydon CEO of Silver Arch Family Resource Centre speaking with Tipp FM said this would have huge benefits for the town.

“It is also the benefit of having a social enterprise which is all about providing an opportunity for people to gain skills so I would see this as being a possible location where people could come a gain the work skills that they need to get back into the workforce and possible even training for early school leavers to come work in a real cafe but one that is in a supportive environment one that is in a community environment and that could be another benefit of the programme.”