Funding approved for local Comhaltas groups

Three Tipperary Comhaltas groups have received funding.

Minister Foley announced details of 24 organisations to benefit from participation in €100,000 Non Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme.

The Bursary provides a small cash grant, to support music education and music initiatives for young people and children in the community outside of school.

The largest allocations of €17,000 each went to two Dublin groups.

Locally, Cahir, Loughmore and Craobh Caiseal Mumhan Comhaltas groups each were awarded €2,500.