Funding approved for extension to Templemore Flood Relief Scheme

Funding has been approved for a vital extension of the Templemore Flood Relief scheme.

Work continues on the multi million euro project which has been beset by delays due to poor weather and ground conditions making work difficult.

But residents of the Blackcastle road area will welcome news today that a further 98,000 euro has been allocated to include that section in to the scheme.

The funding was announced by Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan.

Councillor Noel Coonan says it’s an area which should have been included all along. He told Tipp FM News that the announcement will come as a huge relief to families living in the Blackcastle area, who have lived under the threat for flooding for many years now.