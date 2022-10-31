Fun evening expected in Thurles tonight as Halloween Arts Festival draws to a close

The annual Thurles Halloween Arts Festival draws to a close this evening.

As usual it finishes with a traditional fireworks display at the rugby club grounds.

Now in it’s 15th year the event has gone from strength to strength.

Jim Ryan from the organising committee is advising people to turn up early tonight as there will be lots of activities to enjoy.

“We had a week long festival this year once again.

“A lot packed into it but the finale is tonight with our usual fireworks display.

“We have a funfair, food and crafts stalls, music and an indoor family show.

“All this is taking place in the rugby club tonight from 6pm until about 8.30pm.

“The usual traffic restrictions will be in place so I would encourage people to get up as early as they can and if possible, to walk up rather than drive up.”