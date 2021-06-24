Frustrations rise with possibility of delayed re-opening

A woman who works in arts and tourism is among those who are hitting out at the potential delay with the re-opening on July 5th.

Government ministers are not confirming whether or not the re-opening will go ahead, saying it’s too early to make a decision, while the business owners are arguing that they need time to plan.

Jane Ryan, who works in the arts centre in Thurles, spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how more people are vaccinated and now is not the time to shut things down again:

“I think it’s madness at this stage, I think we’ve all followed the rules to the letter of the law for the past 18 months or so.

“I think all the promises that were made, if we stand in line and get our vaccinations. If we do this, if we do that.

“We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do and I don’t see any reason for delaying the re-opening at all.”