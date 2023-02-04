Free walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic in Nenagh this weekend

Tipperary people are being urged to get their Covid booster vaccine this weekend.

The HSE are advising that free walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics are running in Nenagh Vaccination Centre on Saturday from 8:30am – 5pm and Sunday from 10am – 5pm.

This comes as figures for the Mid-West show that just 33% of people aged 18+ in Tipperary have gotten their second vaccine top-up.

No appointment is needed for these clinics.

Everyone aged 18-49 can now get a second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Please remember to bring a photo ID that shows your date of birth.

To check clinic times and for more information visit hse.ie/walkin