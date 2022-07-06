Free open-air music event in Thurles

Thurles is all set to host a major music festival this weekend.

The Liberty Music Festival will host some of Ireland’s best Tribute Bands performing for what’s described as a truly unique and special weekend.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Jim Ryan says there’s a feast of entertainment for the heart of Thurles.

“Starting on Saturday at 3 o’clock – finishing at 10 and then Sunday starting at 1.30 and finishing at 10.

“It’s an outdoor event – we’re going to put a big stage on Liberty Square – and we’re going to have nine tribute bands paying.

“I think there’s only one other festival like it in Ireland but the difference between our one is that we’re free and they charge a good bit of money to get in. That’s something we were very adamant on doing – try and bring a bit of business back into Liberty Square after the Covid and of course after the Square being redeveloped and the effect it had on business people.

“So this is a kind of positive event to celebrate Thurles.”