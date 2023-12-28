Free nasal flu vaccine walk-in clinic in place in Thurles

A free nasal flu vaccine walk-in clinic for children is being held in Thurles today.

Over the last number of weeks flu cases have risen rapidly among all age groups and the HSE is urging parents to have kids aged 2 to 17 vaccinated against the virus.

Children are twice as likely to get the Flu and twice as likely to pass it on.

The nasal vaccine is still available from participating GP practices and pharmacies but this special walk-in clinic is open at the Primary Care Centre, Mitchell Street, Thurles from 11am to three o’clock this afternoon.

There’s one at St Luke’s in Clonmel for flu and Covid-19 tomorrow