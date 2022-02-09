Four-time Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan passes away

The former Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan has passed away.

The Fine Gael representative served as first citizen of the town on four occasions – in 1974, ’79, ’89 and 2001.

A special meeting of Clonmel Borough District will be held in the Town Hall on Friday morning at 9.30 which will be attended by current members as well as former Mayors and Tipperary’s Oireachtas members.

Party colleague and current Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, has described him as a “giant of local government”:

“I think it’s also really important to mention his role as an educator. A former principal of Newtown School in Ballymacarbry and the first principal of St Oliver’s School in Clonmel, appointed in 1981 until his retirement in 1987.

“The Sean Nyhan that I knew deservedly enjoyed the respect, the esteem and confidence of his many friends.

“Sean Nyhan possessed exceptional traits of character. He was one of nature’s gentlemen.”