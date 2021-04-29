Four arrests as drugs and weapons are seized in Clonmel organised crime operation

Four people have been arrested, and drugs and weapons seized, during a Garda operation in Clonmel targeting organised crime.

Ten houses in Clonmel were searched in the operation which started at 7am this morning, leading to the seizure of 18,000 euro worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines.

Two suspected imitation firearms were also discovered, as well as an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.

One man (30’s) is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 whilst two other men (20’s & 30’s) are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. All three are detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

A woman (late teens) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drug Unit with the assistance of local uniform and detective Gardaí, the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Units and Regional Dog Unit.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted Gardaí in carrying out a number of the searches.