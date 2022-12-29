A former Tipperary councillor has passed away.

Liam O’ Dwyer was elected as an independent representative for the area in May 1974, vacating the seat in 2004.

As a musician he was well known for touring with The Clancy bothers on their farewell tour and also made an appearance on the Netflix documentary “The Miami Showband massacre”.

His local GAA club Carrick Davins have posted a tribute on social media stating this was ‘yet another blow’ and commended him as an exceptional clubman who gave decades of his time to the club.

Liam was the recipient of the club’s lifetime achievement award this year.

He is sadly missed by his three sons, sisters and grandchildren.