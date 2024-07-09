Former councillor hoping Garda station renovation will bring better policing to Cashel

A former local councilor is hoping renovations to a local Garda station will lead to improved policing in the area.

Renovations began on Cashel Garda Station in December of last year, with projections at the time estimating work would take 6 months.

Former county councillor Tom Wood has been speaking about the need for improved Garda presence and numbers in the area.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tom is hoping the newly renovated station will come with improved staffing and opening hours:

“We don’t know exactly when it is opening but the important thing will be that we will see extra staff there and that it will be opened significant hours as it was in the past.

“There’s a sense of insecurity around in recent years, not just presently but in recent years.”